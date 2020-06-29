Ricciardo: “I have a lot to gain from going to Austria!”

Ocon: “I have spent a year and a half waiting to return to the F1 grid”

Formula 1 returns to the ‘ring’ on the occasion of the Austrian GP after a period of forced rest due to the coronavirus. Renault are delighted to return to competition, even though the Red Bull Ring did not adapt particularly well to its car last year. Both Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon are eager to return to driving, especially the Frenchman, since he has been ‘fallow’ since the end of 2018.

Daniel Ricciardo:

“I really want to go! It’s been a long time since I competed properly in something. The time is coming and I had a good feeling in the Austrian test earlier this month. It’s about going back to ‘business’. We are very excited to compete again. We will give everything we have, since we know that the season will be shorter than usual and very fast. We want to add some points, start the season on the right foot and establish a solid base so that we can generate a good impulse”.

Stephen Ocon:

“I have spent a year and a half waiting to be back on the Formula 1 grid so I am very excited for this first race. It is fantastic to start the season. We have set our goals: we know what we want to achieve on the track, and I know what I have to do behind the wheel. We have worked a lot in preparation for this first race, I am with a great team, I drive a competitive car and I am certainly hungry. I am looking forward to it, we will aim to score points “.

Cyril Abiteboul, team manager:

“After the long forced rest, the 2020 season can begin. It has been a long journey from Australia: nine weeks of closure at Enstone and seven weeks at Viry. Taking the necessary security measures, the Formula 1 community has mobilized to deploy Their skills and resources around collective projects to respond to the challenges presented by the pandemic. In parallel, the FIA, F1 and teams have done a tremendous amount of work to provide effective responses so that races can return in a safe environment. We have to adapt to this new way of working, but seeing the cars on the track is a positive sign of progress in terms of health. ”

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard