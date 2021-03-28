Renault Arkana: the SUV coupe of the rhombus

Trends in the automotive world become customary when generalist firms adapt them. An example of this is the new line of SUV bodies with drop roofs coupe, a nod to the sporty design of yesteryear in an invention of the last decades. We will not doubt its aesthetic success, this type of silhouette confers a dynamic and elegant character in equal parts, but its functionality. The Renault arkana arrives to fight in this new segment, which also occupies newcomers such as the Cupra Formentor or premium models such as the Mercedes-Benz GLA. It will do so with two driving offers at the moment: a 140 hp TCe Mild Hybrid gasoline and 143 hp E-TECH incorporating non-plug-in hybrid technology. The starting price is 25,745 euros and reaches 31,559 euros in its most equipped version.

The Renault Arkana is among its range SUV brothers: the Kadjar and the Koleos. It adapts its aesthetic features but with a very characteristic detail on the rear, its prolonged and longer fall. Despite this visual resource, the cabin offers a remarkable space and within the average of the segment. In addition, with 513 liters of luggage capacity, it has a remarkable load and enough for a family outing. Precisely this type of client is the one that most opts for the C-SUV, a market that occupies 25% of the quota in our country.

This new member of the diamond will be produced at the Busan plant (South Korea) on the platform Alliance CMF-B, an architecture that also use the Clio and the Captur. This base allows the incorporation of the TCe light hybridization technology but also the complete one, called E-TECH at Renault. Both manage to wear the ECO environmental badge of the DGT in Spain, a positive point when it comes to avoiding traffic restrictions such as Madrid Central. However, awareness of the environment and family should not mean giving up your passion for sportsmanship, which is why Renault has the RS Line finish for the Arkana. We tell you more in the next gallery.