Renault Arkana prices: which is the most interesting version?

Until a few days ago, if you wanted to buy a Compact or mid-size coupe SUV You had to turn to any premium brand and opt for an Audi Q3 Sportback or Q5 Sportback, BMW X4 or Mercedes GLC Coupé, but thanks to Renault that has changed, as the Renault Arkana becomes the first generalist coupe SUV of the market to cover that niche, a model that we have already tested on video in Diariomotor. Currently you can buy an Arkana for € 21,960, but what is the most recommended motorization? Do you have good equipment?

On an aesthetic level the Arkana inherits the design features of the rhombus brand, like the C-shaped LED light signature, the hallmarks of any SUV with a slightly raised body and black plastic protections on the bottom, as well as a very inclined rear window to meet the requirements of any coupe. To this is added a size of 4.56 meters and 2,720 mm battle, levels that would place it in the cusp of segment C with a wheel inserted in segment D, in addition to a trunk of about 500 liters of capacity.

In the absence of more performance and passion mechanics, the access TCe 140 is a good option

However, what a good coupe is expected to have, be it an SUV, a saloon or a two-door, is a range of engines to match, something that for the moment our protagonist meets half, as it is correct for a normal use, but lacks more performance mechanics. The entrance step is made up of an interesting 140 hp 1.3 TCe gasoline with 12 V micro-hybrid technology and automatic change of seven relations, which with a 0 to 100 km / h in 9.8 seconds and a mixed consumption of 5.8 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle it forms a very interesting option. Later the TCe 160 will be added whose benefits are still unknown.

Likewise, it is also offered with a hybrid mechanics, the E-TECH with 145 hp of joint power It achieves thanks to a 1.6 naturally aspirated 94 hp, a 49 hp electric motor and a 20 hp starter. Compared to the TCe 140, it is a second slower and only manages to save one liter of gasoline for every 100 km traveled, in addition to being about € 1,500 more expensive for the same finish. Therefore, unless you are going to move almost exclusively by city, discard your purchase in favor of the mild-hybrid.

Again, the level of access is highly recommended

In terms of equipment, currently three finishes are offered: Intens, Zen and RS Line. The first, from € 21,960, has everything you need with elements such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, traffic sign recognition, rear view camera, multimedia equipment with a 7 “screen or automatic climate control, among others.

The intermediate Zen stands out above all for offering greater possibilities of optional equipment, while the top of the range, the RS Line, does so more than for the provision of elements, for the specific bumpers and other elements of sporty design.

The Renault Arkana Intens TCe 140 costs € 21,960, conditional on financing 48 installments of € 200 / month, an initial entry of € 4,400 and a final installment of € 13,512.92, which translates into an APR of 10.27 %, somewhat high. It’s about the basic input configuration, but for the moment the most recommended if the aesthetics of the RS Line is not a priority: it is faster and cheaper than the 145 hp E-TECH, it has the same ECO label, it consumes very little more and the basic equipment has everything you need. As my partner David G. Artés said, “It’s nice and makes sense … what more do you want?”