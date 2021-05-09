Renault Arkana offer analysis May 2021

Until not long ago, the segment of Coupe aesthetic SUV It was reserved for the wealthiest pockets, since to buy a model of such characteristics it was necessary to resort to premium brands such as Audi, BMW, Land Rover or Mercedes. However, thanks to Renault it is now possible to get hold of a C-SUV coupe such as the new Arkana, which given the current promotions it is possible to buy for € 21,640, a extremely competitive price as we will tell you below.

The cheapest Arkana is micro hybrid, automatic and with an ECO label

Undoubtedly, the reason for being of the French lies in its design, the main argument to capture the attention of all those who seek more image than what a traditional compact SUV can provide them thanks to a coupe or sports cut design. But that’s not all, and despite the fact that we initially classified it in the C segment, with a length of 4.56 meters, 2,720 mm of wheelbase and 500 liters of luggage compartment, flirts very seriously with segment D. To understand us, it is halfway between a BMW X2 and a BMW X4 in terms of size.

Under the hood of the cheaper Arkana we find a 140 hp micro-hybrid mechanics, and therefore, carrier of the ECO label of the DGT together with all its advantages, and that a priori is much more interesting than the hybrid of 145 CV, with a price about € 1,500 higher than the same finish and with worse benefits. Thus, this mild-hybrid manages to sign a few worth 9.8 seconds for the 0 to 100 km / h together with a mixed consumption of 5.8 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle, completing the set with a auto switch.

Regarding the level of equipment, the basic Intens finish has everything you would expect from a modern car with elements such as a 7 “multimedia system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, reversing camera, speed limiter-regulator or 17” alloy wheels, among others.

For € 22,000 there is no other C-SUV coupe with similar characteristics

The Renault Arkana Intens TCe 140 CV MHEV costs € 21,960, a price that is conditional on a minimum financing of € 6,000 to 36 months and that is valid until the end of the month, being the proposal of the signature of the diamond an entry of € 4,400, 48 installments of € 200 and a final payment of € 13,513, which represents an excessive APR of 10.3% .

In Quecochemecompro you can find our buying guide with the best SUVs on the market.

Today it is difficult to find direct rivals of Arkana, which has served to achieve nothing more, and nothing less, than thousand reservations in its first month of commercialization, and it is that few SUVs exist with that size, design and price. Thus, for balance and a more modern image, a great proposal is the Hyundai Tucson KLASS 1.6 T-DGi for € 23,800, which does not have an automatic transmission or the ECO label, since combining both elements means choosing a more equipped version and much more expensive. Another option also focused on aesthetics is the Peugeot 3008 Active PureTech 130 for € 28,700, as well as the Volvo XC40 Premium Edition for € 25,000, all of them with a higher rate than the Renault, and also without ECO label or automatic transmission.