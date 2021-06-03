Renault Arkana E-Tech, the hybrid SUV is here

The Renault Arkana is being a sales success. Many of us doubted whether these coupe-imitating SUV bodies would have a place in the general market, but it seems so. The success of the brand’s new small SUV, based on the Renault Captur, aims to be greater with the new hybrid version, the Renault Arkana E-Tech.

The commitment to a conventional, non-plug-in hybrid mechanics, we like for a market like the Spanish (although the platform would admit it, there is the Captur E-Tech). It is added to the 140 hp gasoline engine (with microhybridization) and after the summer another 160 hp variant with the same technology is added.

The hybrid Arkana has three engines: a gasoline thermal one, an electric one that they develop together 145 hp power. There is another smaller electric to engage the gears of the multimode box that combines thermal and electrical relationships.

The most unstable thing about this engine is the fuel consumption, since it certifies 4.8 l / 10o km, with emissions of 108 g / km of CO2. There are no changes in the available space but there are in the trunk, which loses 23 liters compared to the micro-hybrid gasoline versions and remains in 480 liters.

The new Arkana E-Tech hybrid is available in Spain for a price that starts at 27,075 euros. It implies an extra cost of 1,300 euros compared to the gasoline engine but it is one of the cheapest hybrid SUVs. It is available in three finishes, where you can find from eight airbags, emergency braking assistant or adaptive cruise control:

FINISH

PVP

PRICE

WITH DISCOUNT

Intens



€ 28,480

€ 27,075

ZEN



€ 30,580

€ 29,070

RS LINE

€ 33,200

€ 31,559