Renault Arkana E-Tech: going for the most competitive segment

Some of us are betting on a temporary fever with SUVs. More than a decade has passed and raised bodies continue to conquer the market, one after another. Make up about 50% of sales in our country, with special mention to segment C made up of alternatives such as the Seat Ateca, Peugeot 3008, Hyundai Tucson, Dacia Duster, Kia Sportage, Volvo XC40 and many, many more. So, in order not to be repetitive, Renault has opted to give a twist to its next proposal: an SUV, from the C segment, yes, but a coupe. We are talking about the new Renault Arkana, which we have been able to drive in its 145 hp hybrid variant, composed of a thermal block and two electric motors with a starting price of 27,075 euros.

The design of this SUV has made the difference, despite maintaining a very homogeneous line and clearly Renault. Their silhouette is the key detail, but also how they have managed to bring an aggressive and dynamic look to a raised nose. For this, they have optical groups with led technology, the way of C characteristic of rhombus patterns and a sporty bumper. Detail that is emphasized in the rear with the small wing of the RS Line variants, the youngest of the Arkana.

With the dimensions of this new French SUV, it can be said that it does not rain to everyone’s liking. It is 4.56 meters long (8 cm more than a Kadjar), somewhat less than a Koleos. The brand has been able to extend the wheelbase to 2.72 meters, with a free height to the ground of 20 centimeters. This last piece of information, which is an advantage off the paved road, directly affects its dynamism, essential in a vehicle that, despite its aesthetics, will barely make a journey from time to time. For now, the new Renault Arkana will be available with the 140 hp TCe block (micro-hybrid) and the version we are testing today: the Arkana E-Tech with 145 hp. This latest version, which has two electric thrusters, it is ideal for regular urban commutes but also for traveling. We tell you more in the gallery.