Renault Arkana E-Tech 2021 test: winning horse… and saver

Renault started the presentation of the Renault Arkana E-tech putting special emphasis on the ‘moment’ that its coupe-style SUV lives. It is not for less: collect the reserves by the thousands without the brand having yet deployed the advertising machinery. And taking advantage of the current, the French brand has presented the hybrid version with the ECO stamp of the DGT: we have climbed on it and, after the test, we can tell you that we are before a winning horse … and, above all, a saver.

A few months ago we witnessed the arrival of the Renault Arkana, a new model in which the French house has managed to combine the two fashion trends in the motor world: the SUV and the coupe style, which is materialized in that pronounced drop from the roof that has already become one of the signs of car design identity. The truth is that the aesthetic differences on the outside are so minimal that they are reduced to the logo that, located at the rear, reveals that we are facing a hybrid.

Therefore, the measurements are maintained (4.57 meters long, 1.58 high and 1.82 wide) and the ground clearance: 20 centimeters when the usual average for the segment is around fifteen. We recognize the stylistic patterns of Renault and to have in hand the RS Line version we do find specific elements such as more marked bumpers, trims, some elements in black and 18-inch diamond wheels.

Lose trunk

That coupe silhouette can raise doubts for more than one: does it penalize interior habitability? Not as much as it seems. Passengers occupying the rear seats have, for example, 21.1 centimeters of knee room. The one that does lose out is the trunk: goes from 513 liters to 480 because the battery of this hybrid Arkana is located under the seats. Even so, it is more than enough cargo capacity for a regularly shaped compartment, a wide loading opening and few elements to organize luggage.

At the technological level there are no news either. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster reveals all the information related to our driving. The 9.3 inches of the vertical screen located in the center console are responsible for housing an infotainment system with intuitive operation, something that is appreciated, and fast.

The Renault Clio E-Tech system

After this brief review of what we already knew, it is time to discover the news that the Renault Arkana has prepared for us. The starting point is the same as that used by the French brand for the Renault Clio E-Tech: a hybrid system made up of a 1.6-liter, 4-cylinder petrol block that develops 94 HP and two electric motors (36 kW and 15 kW), which together they deliver a power of 143 hp. The gearbox is a legacy of Renault’s F1 experience: multimode with up to 15 ratios.

The electrical part is the responsibility of a lithium-ion battery, which has a capacity of 1.2 kWh: it therefore promises a range of five kilometers in fully electric mode. This battery regenerates during braking, deceleration and taking advantage of the energy that is left over from the heat engine. Playing with the ‘D’ and ‘B’ modes of this gearbox we referred to a moment ago It is not difficult to maintain figures close to the official consumption (4.8 l / 100 km) and make up to 80% of the trip in electric mode.

Smooth and balanced

Now is the time to get going to visit Madrid, without restrictions thanks to the Eco sticker, and its surroundings. The Renault Arkana E-Tech always starts in electric mode and as we adjust the driving position we realize that the position is high … even if we set it to the lowest mode. This gives us good visibility, which, of course, we lose when we look through the interior rear-view mirror: the coupe silhouette greatly limits rear vision.

We began to accumulate the first urban kilometers playing with the change: they have encouraged us to match the official consumption data … and we have not been able to ignore such a challenge. The Renault Arkana runs smoothly. The thrust of its gasoline engine is progressive although sometimes it is somewhat slow: there where the electric ones appear to complement it and ensure that that lack of claw is not appreciated. The gearbox goes the same way: it is fine at work and behaves gradually.

The suspensions are as firm as they are comfortable, but it is the steering that surprises me. In the Renault Arkana communication was very fair and the French brand has taken advantage of the arrival of the hybrid version to improve it: they have slightly hardened the feel of the steering wheel and now it is more direct … although it could be a bit more communicative.

After moving with ease around Madrid, where, in addition, we have been able to check the good feel of the brake pedal, it is time to leave the city to find out how this SUV behaves on the road and in somewhat more complicated scenarios. On the asphalt we see how well insulated it is and the remarkable rolling comfort it transmits. And when the road gets complicated with somewhat more twisty drawings than normal, the hybrid version of the Renault Arkana is shown as a light SUV: It does not waste dynamism, but it treads with poise without being heavy.

We finished the route close to meeting the consumption challenge, one of the main advantages of this car. We have stayed close: 4.9 l / 100 km in the city and 5.4 l / 100 km after having completed the route including the circulation through some Madrid radio stations. If everything works the same as in the combustion version, the Renault Arkana E-Tech will be a winning horse … and, above all, a saver.