Renault announces plans for electric future

It is clear that the moment of that part of the automobile industry that points to the electric face faces two premises. One is to make the electric cars, which is basically solved. Another is to sell them en masse, for which it has to set prices that do not drain the pockets of the popular clientele, which is the one that must massify this process. Hence, Renault announced the formation of an ecosystem in which all its knowledge and resources are focused on production in a mega-factory in Douai, where It will make high-tech, low-cost batteries that will supply the energy for all the new models that are made until the year 2030, thereby setting in motion that essential economy of scale to reduce costs. The new technique is based on an NMC (nickel, manganese and cobalt) chemistry packed in a universal cell with which it will supply 100 percent of future launches of these vehicles that are expected to be one million with Nissan and Mitsubishi, brands of the alliance.

Renault 5 Prototype

This facility begins to deliver batteries in 2024 with the projection of lowering unit prices by 60 percent over the next 9 years, to which is added the reduction in the price of manufacturing the power plants and improve energy losses that can generate 20 percent more autonomy.

This will be applied in a new range of vehicles consisting of 10 purely electric models, among which a reincarnation of the R5 stands out, and soon the prototype of another urban vehicle that will bear the name and some features of the unforgettable R4 stamp will be seen. For now, the start of all this movement and prices will be the Megane E-Tech, which will be released next year.

Fact

The reincarnated R5 that Renault is preparing with its new battery and manufacturing technology would cost 30 percent less than the current Zoe, which in the country is offered at more than 103 million pesos. Even so, radically lowering the price of electric cars continues to be the challenge for the world industry to massify it.