Renault and Nissan will announce part of their future in just one week. The French firm will do so on the 29th and the Japanese one before, on the 28th. These decisions are intertwined, because the two groups share an alliance and seem condemned to understand each other after the disagreements over the Ghosn case and its current economic problems.

Some decisions that will have a strong impact in Spain. The continuity of Nissan in Zona Franca, Barcelona is in question. The factory is working at a quarter of its capacity and there are rumors suggesting it will be closed. And Renault has production plants in Valladolid, Palencia and Seville, although in the latter they manufacture components, not automobiles.

Nissan is implementing a cost containment plan that will lead to the destruction of more than 10,000 jobs worldwide. It is rumored that he could abandon some markets to focus on those areas where he is most prominent. And in Europe Nissan has always had penetration problems, despite the recent successes of the Nissan Qashqai and the Nissan Juke.

In France they are somewhat dissatisfied with Renault. They fear that four of their factories are threatened. Among them is the one in Dieppe, where the Alpine are manufactured, and this would perhaps be the end of the attempt to relaunch the brand. And also Renault would abandon its plans in some markets for the same reasons that Nissan does, thus reinforcing the position of its partner in these.

French union voices have already warned that it would not be acceptable for Renault to take advantage of the occasion to sacrifice French plants for the benefit of other European plants. Above all, taking into account that the French state is a reference shareholder in Renault. It is a warning sign for Spain, where the industrial presence of the French brand is very important.

All these plans, in addition, must take into account two key circumstances: the technological / energy transformation and the impact of the coronavirus. It is not just that sales in these two months have plummeted, but the impact it will have in the coming months because the reactivation of the market does not seem to be going to be very fast and financially the automotive sector will be very affected.

The announcement is key for both the short and the long term.

