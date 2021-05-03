Renault and Naturgy for sustainable mobility

Leading agents

The automotive industry has been involved, as never before, in the project of a world with less emissions. In this sense, Renault is one of the pioneering firms, a merit that you want to continue preserving and improving through its new Renaulution strategic plan. According to presented by Luca de Meo, current president of the French group, out of a total of 24 new models presented in the coming years, 12 will be 100% electric and another 7 will be electrified.

This commitment comes accompanied by another promise: to achieve a zero CO2 impact by 2050 in Europe. What’s more, next year (2022) all the models marketed in the old continent will have an electrified model in their range, either electric, hybrid or PHEV. An objective for which it will be vital to maintain the brand Mobilize, focused on studying new mobility modalities to respond to the problems of urban displacement.