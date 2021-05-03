Renault and Dacia models can only go a maximum of 180 km / h

Enlarge

May 03, 2021

In the interest of safety, Renault and Dacia cars will be limited to a maximum speed of 180 km / h.

The Renault Group has announced that will limit the top speed of all future Renault and Dacia models to 180 km / h. According to the French company, this decision is made with the intention of making its vehicles safer.

Renault’s new speed limiter it will be accompanied by additional safety equipment, designed to prevent accidents and, in the event of the worst, to assist emergency services.

The preventive security team is divided into three segments. The first, called “Detect”, will analyze the owner’s driving using sensors throughout the vehicle to provide a safety score in an effort to promote safer driving.

Renault will expand the safety of its cars

Renault will also introduce a ‘Safety Coach’ for its infotainment system, which will process road and traffic data to inform the driver of potential hazards on his route. The system will also provide warnings when passing through accident prone areas.

As a reinforcement, Renault foresees a safety mechanism that will be activated in case of “clear and present danger”such as a particularly sharp curve or if the driver passes out and loses control of the vehicle. The system will enter autonomous mode during the danger period, braking the vehicle until the driver can regain control.

Lovers of strong emotions and speed can rest assured, because Renault has confirmed that its high-performance models will not be equipped with the 180 km / h speed limiter and that the equipment will only be used for cars with the Renault and Dacia brands. In addition, Renault has recently confirmed that its sportiest cars will soon carry the Alpine branding, allowing the company to exclude the technology from its most iconic models.

Renault has also designed a couple of safety procedures to assist emergency services in the event of an accident. The first, called “fire access”, allows first responders to extinguish electrical fires using water.

Renault claims that the system reduces response time from nearly two hours to just a few minutes. It is already installed in Renault’s electric vehicles, but it will soon appear in the firm’s hybrid vehicles as well.

The Group will also incorporate its “Redemption Code” function into all its future models, which allow rescue teams to quickly identify a vehicle and access its structural information. In the event of a serious accident, in which panels have to be cut or removed to extract the occupants, Renault claims that rescue times can be reduced by around 15 minutes per passenger.