Renault accused of deception over diesel engine emissions in France

Renault Group considers itself “innocent” and says it did not manipulate diesel engines to falsify their emissions.

Renault has been accused in France of deception in diesel engine emissions. Specifically, the French automobile group has explained that “in the framework of the judicial investigation opened on January 12, 2017 regarding previous generations of diesel vehicles, Renault SAS was put on trial on June 8, 2021 on the charge of deception. . Renault will have to pay a deposit of 20 million euros, 18 million of which will go towards the possible payment of damages and fines., and must provide a bank guarantee of 60 million euros dedicated to the possible compensation of losses.

Thus, the French group is fined 20 million for deception and 60 deposit for possible damages in the loss of value of the vehicles to customers.

Renault states that “the company is presumed innocent. Renault denies any wrongdoing and recalls that its vehicles are not equipped with any mounting software for pollution control devices. Renault has always complied with French and European regulations. Renault vehicles have always been homologated in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.“

With this last statement, the French company wants to unmark from any type of association with the handling of diesel engines for which Volkswagen Group was convicted in the US and North America to fines that exceeded 27,500 million dollars, with the famous cheating devices, for which diesel vehicles had devices that reduce emissions automatically and by manipulation when they were passing the homologation test.

The shadow of the dieselgate uncovered in September 2015 by the EPA in the US accusing the Volkswagen Group of manipulating the emissions of half a million vehicles, and which later became a scandal that affected 11 million vehicles, caused the European authorities to go after the car companies.

Not just Volkswagen, also Audi or Porsche have paid fines both in the US and in Europe, the most millionaires corresponded to the consortium based in Wolfsburg, but also Daimler was ordered to pay 1,500 million in September 2020, and even BMW had to provision about 1,000 million to be under investigation.

Ah, what diesel has been losing strength as it is associated not only with harmful emissions but also with manipulation.

The French authorities have been one of the most active in terms of emissions. Not in vain, the French State is in the shareholders of Renault Group and PSA, now Stellantis after its merger with FCA.

