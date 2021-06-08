Renault accused of deception in diesel car emissions investigation

PARIS, Jun 8 (.) – Carmaker Renault said on Tuesday that French judicial authorities accused the firm of deception in the diesel vehicle emissions investigation launched in 2017.

Renault said the company was ordered to create a fund of 20 million euros ($ 24.36 million) as part of the investigation.

The company also said that it must provide 60 million euros in bank guarantees to cover possible damages.

The automaker denies wrongdoing.

“All Renault vehicles have always been homologated in accordance with applicable laws and regulations,” the group said in a statement.

(1 dollar = 0.8211 euros)

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; written by Matthieu Protard; Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)