Renault 4Ever: the return of the missed “4 cans”

So far this year, Renault has left us big, and exciting, announcements. The return of the Renault 5 became, in mid-January, the news of the year and did nothing but increase the rumors that had already started, and speculation, regarding the return of another classic, the Renault 4 and 4L, more affectionately known as “4 cans”. These days we knew the possible logo of the new Renault 4, and even a possible name, Renault 4Ever could be the name of the “4 cans” of the 21st century. But what is the basis of this latest news?

Renault 4Ever could be the name of the new R4

Despite being announced in January 2021, Renault had already applied in October 2020 for the registration of the name “Renault Five” in the European Patent and Trademark Office. The brand would be officially registered on February 5, 2021. But that’s not all, in the final stretch of 2020 Renault also registered other brands, including “Open Sesame”, the original door system of the new Renault Kangoo and the brand “Renault 4Ever “.

With these data on the table, it is reasonable to think that Renault is paving the way for the return of this classic and that the name Renault 4Ever could well be the one chosen for this product.

The first thing to keep in mind is that A registered trademark does not necessarily imply its use by Renault. Manufacturers tend to register different brands, with a view to being reserved for possible future application. Sometimes they are used and sometimes they are discarded. For example, Renault registered the trademark “Renault 4” in 2009 and it goes without saying that in over ten years it has not been applied to any product and, in fact, this trademark expired in 2019.

What is true is that the coincidence in the registration of the brands “Renault Five” and “Renault 4Ever” adds credibility to the possibility that this is the name of the expected successor to the Renault 4. And not only that. Renault already used the slogan “Renault 4 Ever” in 2011, in the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Renault 4 for which a design contest was prepared, which sought to reinterpret the idea of ​​the Renault 4 in the 21st century and which illustrate this post .

In the meantime, we will continue to await the official confirmation from Renault and the increasing possibility that we will see a brand new successor for the Renault 4 that, except for surprise, it should be an electric car under the same platform as the new Renault 5.