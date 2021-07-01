Renault 4 electric confirmed | Motor

Even before Renault unveiled its Renaulution plan at the beginning of the year, where it revealed the 5 Prototype that anticipates the return of this compact, it was already rumored about the possibility that they would also bring back the Renault 4, and During a presentation of the brand held today that was precisely what Luca de Meo confirmed, President of the company.

Renault 4ever, render ablueprintincident

Unfortunately, there were rather few details that Luca de Meo gave about it, but he did confirm that The electric Renault 4, which could be presented before the end of the year, will use the modular platform CMF-BEV that it will share with the 5. Unlike this, which as we well know will be a hatchback, the 4 would be a compact crossover, which could also be called 4ever.

Giving even more shape to the return of the Renault 4, last May some patent images of what would be its design were leaked, and a new account on Instagram (its oldest image is from 6 days ago), with the name ablueprintincident, It has taken them as a basis to create some renderings of what would be the final design of this model.

Renault has also revealed some images that point to what we could expect from the new 4. For example, in April a new logo that they had patented was known, with a 4 in the center of the new diamond, and in today’s presentation they showed the silhouette of what would be their grill (the similarities with that of the classic Renault 4 are obvious). They also showed an image where the Renault 5 Prototype is accompanied by the darkened silhouette of what would be the new Renault 4 (we see a great resemblance to the ablueprintincident renders) and its van version.

Renault eWays, previews

Moving on to technical details, one of the keys to the original Renault 4 was that from its inception it was a popular and affordable vehicle, and although with this new interpretation of electric propulsion, it will surely not reach the same price level, the brand is investing in the development of new technologies to reduce costs as much as possible.

Using the CMF-BEV platform shared with other models and new battery technologies (which we will mention later), Renault’s goal is for the price of the 5 to be 33% lower than the current Zoe. This model, by the way, will be discontinued once its current life cycle ends, in 2024, “but it will naturally be replaced by the products we have shown today.”

Taking into account that the Zoe currently has a base price of around 30,000 euros, the Renault 5 would start at something close to 21,000 euros; the 4 is not expected to be priced very differently.

Renault 4ever, grill

As for the batteries, they say that only nickel, manganese and cobalt (NMW) technology will be used, which according to Renault offers the most competitive cost per mile and up to 20% more autonomy than others. It will also create what it has called ElectriCity, an entity that groups the Douai, Maubeuge and Ruitz plants in northern France. (as well as several suppliers), and together with Envision AESC will inaugurate in 2024 a new battery plant (gigafactory) in Douai.

Another alliance announced by Renault is with the French start-up Verkor, with which it will work on the development of high-performance batteries for your larger models, as well as future Alpine vehicles. Next year they would have a test production line and in 2026 they would have a plant (gigafactory) ready with a capacity of 10 GWh, which by 2030 would increase to 20 GWh.

Alpine, preview future models