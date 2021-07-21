Renato Tapia suffers a tear in the right femoral biceps

The Peruvian international Renato Tapia, Celta de Vigo footballer, suffers a grade I tear in the right hamstring, the Galician club’s medical services reported on Tuesday.

After participating in the soccer Copa América with his national team, the midfielder anticipated his return to Celta to accelerate his recovery, with his sights set on the league debut against Atlético de Madrid, scheduled for August 15.

Tapia, who was injured in the match for third and fourth places, carried out continuous career and individual work in his first training session at the Marbella Football Center, where the blue squad will continue to concentrate until next Friday 23rd.

The Peruvian midfielder was the third most used footballer last season at Celta with 2,710 minutes (32 games), only surpassed by Iago Aspas (2,870 minutes) and Denis Suárez (2,863).