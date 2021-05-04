Renato Tapia says goodbye due to injury to the best season of his career

‘MVP’ of Celta and Peru

The Peruvian international Renato Tapia says goodbye to the season due to an injury that will leave him out for around three weeks, Celta de Vigo said today on their website. The defensive midfielder of the Galician team suffered a grade I fiber break in the left hamstring in the match against Levante UD.

Renato Tapia, one of the great revelations of LaLiga this campaign, thus says goodbye to the best season of his sports career, where he has been the most revalued Latin American footballer in the Spanish championship, which has helped him to become the most valuable Peruvian player in the world. moment and also your club.

Renato Tapia, Pedro Aquino: the most valuable Peruvian footballers

22 Wilder Cartagena | CD Godoy Cruz | Market value: € 800 thousand

Data as of April 22, 2021

21 Miguel Araujo | FC Emmen | Market value: € 900 thousand

19 Paolo Guerrero | SC International | Market value: € 1 M

19 Marcos López | San José Earthquakes | Market value: € 1 M

16 Carlos Zambrano | Boca Juniors | Market value: € 1.2 M

16 Luis Advíncula | Rayo Vallecano | Market value: € 1.2 M

16 Sergio Peña | FC Emmen | Market value: € 1.2 M

14 Anderson Santamaría | Market value: € 1.5 M

14 Miguel Trauco | AS Saint-Étienne | Market value: € 1.5 M

12 Cristian Benavente | CSR Charleroi | Market value: € 1.8 M

12 Alexander Callens | New York City FC | Market value: € 1.8 M

10 Christian Cueva | Al-Fateh | Market value: € 2 M

10 Andy Polo | Portland Timbers | Market value: € 2 M

8 Pedro Gallese | Orlando City SC | Market value: € 2.5 M

8 Yoshimar Yotún | CD Cruz Azul | Market value: € 2.5 M

7 Edison Flores | DC United | Market value: € 3.5 M

6 Gianluca Lapadula | Benevento Calcio | Market value: € 4 million

5 Luis Abram | CA Velez Sarsfield | Market value: € 6.8 M

3 Raúl Ruidíaz | Seattle Sounders FC | Market value: € 7 million

3 Pedro Aquino | Club America | Market value: € 7 million

2 André Carrillo | Al-Hilal Saudi FC | Market value: € 8.5 M

1 Renato Tapia | RC Celta de Vigo | Market value: € 20 million

Celta, who have already achieved permanence in the First Division, still have to face four games to finish the campaign, against Villarreal and Barça at home and with Getafe and Betis at home.

Renato Tapia lived his first adventure in LaLiga and his performance could not be better. To date he has played 34 games in all competitions, all as a starter. In addition, he is the footballer on the Celta squad with the most minutes played; a total of 2,817.

They will be out for several weeks, while they suffer minor injuries. – RC Celta (@RCCelta) May 4, 2021

