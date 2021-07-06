Renato Sanches close to returning to a ‘European giant’

A few years ago, Renatos sanches He was one of the great promises of European football; However, after winning the European Championship with Portugal and joining Bayern Munich, his career took a nosedive.

This season has been different for the Lusitanian midfielder, who was key in obtaining the Ligue 1 title for him. LOSC Lille, so he is close to returning to the elite of European football with a ‘giant’ of the Premier League.

According to journalist Pedro Almeida, the 23-year-old midfielder is close to reaching an agreement with the Liverpool FC of Jürgen Klopp, for an amount close to 37 million euros plus three million in variables.

The source points out that Renato would have signed a contract until 2026, earning 4.5 million euros per year. This is the second loss that Lille would have in midfield, remembering that Soumaré signed with Leicester City, something that opens the doors to the Mexican Pizzuto.