Renato Núñez homered for the second day in a row with the Tigers

The Venezuelan of the Tigers from Detroit, Renato Nunez connected home run for the second consecutive day in the 2021 season of the Big leagues.

Nunez, who was uploaded to the MLB for his countryman Miguel Cabrera, has been on fire in the last two games. The best example is pair of home runs that you have connected with the Tigers.

Earlier today, he served the ball 381 feet away in a big turn at the Big leagues. NunezHe barely had three days since he was called up to the big team.

To keep on giving home run, the Creole will stay in the MLB with the Tigers adding to their offense that they will seek to complicate the division and get into the Playoffs. However, for that they will have to play baseball well at the Big Show.

As well as that, Renato Nunez keep hitting home runs in the big top.

Here the home run:

Renato Núñez did that thing where I crushes a baseball. @ Renato44nunez | #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/e5l6CrsXBl – Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 14, 2021

Without a doubt, the Venezuelan is taking advantage of a golden opportunity in the MLB.