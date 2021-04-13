Renato Moicano vs. Jai Herbert added to the June 26 card

Renato moicano

The Brazilian Renato Moicano already has a new date for his return to the Octagon. The lightweight will face Jai herbert on the billboard of June 26.

The match was confirmed by MMA Junkie Monday afternoon.

Moicano, he will try to end his bad phase inside the octagon. The Brazilian has won 1 of his last 4 fights. He comes from being knocked out by Rafael Fiziev on UFC 256. Before that, he subjected Damir Hadzovic on UFC Brasilia. Renato He is known for his strong grappling, with 7 wins by way of completion.

Herbert He is coming in search of his first victory in the Octagon. On his debut, he was knocked out by Francisco Trinaldo on UFC Fight Island 3. The defeat ended a six-win streak. Jai became known for being a former champion of Cage Warriors. The Englishman stands out for his strong fists, with 8 wins for KO / TKO.

The June 26 event will be held in a location to be defined.