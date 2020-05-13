After rumors about the arrival of Renato Ibarra to the Celeste Machine of Cruz Azul, and according to information from various local and international media, the Ecuadorian soccer player is not in the plans of the cement board for Opening 2020.

??????? About Renato Ibarra: the posture is the same. He would not return to be an American player. They seek to accommodate him in some team, Pachuca would be the most viable option. Cruz Azul is NOT an option. @ TUDNMEX @TUDNUSA pic.twitter.com/kLAQKZrN1R – Juan Carlos Díaz M. (@jcdiazmurrieta) May 11, 2020

The institution of La Noria is going through a good footballing moment, as prior to the suspension of the Clausura 2020 tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team led by Robert Dante Siboldi He spun eight consecutive games without losing and placed at the top of the general table, with 22 points after 10 days played.

The board would be looking to get good reinforcements for the next contest. However, for now the signing of the Azulcrema winger is ruled out due to the club’s refusal, since their recent personal problems due to a domestic violence issue do not please the majority of the celestial fans sector, who disapprove of the possibility of hiring the player in social networks.

On the other hand, the multi-champion with the eagles would have the option of going to the Tuzos de Pachuca, because his brother Romario Ibarra It belongs to the Blue and Whites’ team, in addition to the Hidalguense institution is characterized by providing support to those players who go through difficult situations.

However, everything seems to indicate that after being acquitted of the legal charges by his ex-wife, several Liga MX clubs would analyze his hiring, given that his undeniable quality of play is a fact, which is why teams like Tigres, Toluca, Puebla and Pumas would have it in their orbit, despite not participating in the entire Clausura 2020 tournament due to an injury to the right adductor that it presented at the beginning of it and left it out of circulation for around three months.