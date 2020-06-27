Credit: DEPOSITPHOTOS / MEXSPORT

A little over three months from scandal of gender violence in which he was involved, Renato Ibarra reappeared and orhe apologized for what happened, in addition to asking for a second opportunity.

“I am totally sorry for what happened that day. I want to ask you with all my heart for a second chance. I am going to work to seek help and improve as a person and I am going to work for women so that we are respected, ”she said. Ibarra in a video broadcast on social networks.

SEE MORE: Fans in Argentina play fast soccer with ‘healthy distance’ (VIDEO)

Renato Ibarra apologizes for what happened to his family (wife). Do you deserve another chance? Should the club give it to him? We want to read your opinion 👀 # LineaAzulcrema 🦅 pic.twitter.com/HoCHBauhGj – Azulcrema Line 🦅 (@Linea_azulcrema) June 26, 2020

The Ecuadorian soccer player also took time to thank the respect for privacy of both him and his former partner, Lucely Chalá and he recognized the support that the fans gave him in the difficult moments he lived through.

Renato Ibarra He did not comment on his future in professional soccer after it was reported that the America He does not have him for the next tournament and is willing to negotiate with another team.