As much as sports president Santiago Baños and until coach Miguel Herrera wanted Renato Ibarra to stay with América, for the club’s owner, Emilio Azcárraga, the decision is made: the Ecuadorian has no place.

Azcárraga sees the image of the Nido de Coapa and the institutional values ​​he professes, which is why he does not want to be behind the wheel, despite being acquitted of the charges of alleged “attempted feminicide and abortion”, but not “family violence “

With the position more than clear on the part of Azcárraga, one of the concerns within the Eagles is the losses that the sale of the player’s federative rights would leave and that would be affected not only by the precautionary measure that Ibarra must comply with – psychological therapy and going to sign once a month to the courts of the East Prison, but for the economic damage that the coronavirus pandemic has caused.

The America, which has open communication channels to listen to offers for Renato, already makes accounts of what is best for him, although not with the expected profits, for the player who renewed his contract until 2023.

The Cruz Azul already rang the bell. In fact, it did not take long to do it and it is not the first time that he does it, because in Ricardo Peláez’s administration there was already a lukewarm attempt to paint him light blue together with his brother Romario.

Although Peláez is no longer a manager at La Maquina, the formula was left in the portfolio and he did not entirely dislike coach Robert Dante Siboldi, who should remember that by leading Santos Laguna and becoming champion of Clausura 2018, one of the projects in La Comarca to Refreshing the squad was the signing of Renato.

Is it convenient for Cruz Azul to use the services of an attacker like Renato Ibarra, although the cement institution has presumed to be an entity that also promotes family values?

Although in La Noria they would be willing to expose their values ​​to give the Ecuadorian a chance, they would not do the same with money and in times of coronavirus. America would ask for more than six million dollars for the 29-year-old soccer player, but the cement management wants the Ambuquí native for less. A devaluation that has those in yellow pensive in the face of drawbacks:

From the outset, they cannot sell it abroad – not far from the central zone of the country – due to the precautionary measure of passing the attendance list to the Prison for another five months.

In addition, among the options that could facilitate the return to Ibarra is Pachuca, in fact, Renato himself has already told the Americanist directive that he wants to enroll as close to his brother Romario, currently a midfielder from Los Tuzos.

It has even transpired that the still member of the Eagles has already sought and quoted housing in the same neighborhood where Romario lives.

For the bad luck of America and Renato, the possibility hangs by a thread. At least, the whole of the Bella Airosa would have the conditions to negotiate and get the best benefit, because like the Cruz Azul they would not pay what the capitalists ask for.

But there is one last alternative that would accommodate interest instead: a loan, so that the Eagles can fulfill the whim of return and farewell to Rubens Sambueza.

Thus the balance between taking care of money or institutional morale.

