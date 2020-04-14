Only two and a half months of the 2020 season have been contested although, for some players, it has been enough to find a turning point that changes their careers. It is the case of Renata Zarazúa, semifinalist in the WTA of Acapulco During the past month of February, a result that gave him back all the confidence he had been looking for in the previous years. Some semifinals that she will never forget, as she herself tells in an interview for the WTA.

“I think it was the best week of my life“Confesses without hesitation the Mexican tennis player. “I experienced many different things that I had never experienced before, everything was really new for me. I took many memories and beautiful experiences from Acapulco, I hope to be able to repeat them one day. The most important thing was to have been able to live all that with my brother, I feel that he was a great help during the whole week for me, he helped me win every game ”, he remembers with affection.

Accustomed to wandering among the 300 best in the ranking, Renata made the big leap that week thanks to the good work she had been doing on previous dates. A change that started when he decided to renew his environment and place his brother patricio at the head of the project. “They are the best team that I have had in all these years, simply because our relationship goes far beyond being friends, especially off the court, the connection is excellent. Everything good that has happened to me has started from there. Of course, my brother is the key to turning all the gear. We have always had a fabulous relationship, ever since we started working together we agreed that if there was a problem on the track it would be resolved on the track. As soon as we leave the track, we will continue to be the same brothers as always. ”

Patricio is now who commands the ship, along with his second coach, Hugo Armando, in addition to the physiotherapist, Carlos Aranda. They are the ones who have caused Zarazúa to finally achieve his true potential in a tournament. And not in any one. “I knew he was training very well, that things were evolving in the right way. My team gave me a lot of confidence to understand that we were on the right track, but I never imagined that something like this would happen so soon this season. I remember that in my first match there were not many people watching me yet, but once I defeated Stephens, the stadium started to fill up. The crowd was very supportive, it was beautiful to hear them scream my name over and over again. It is a moment that I will not forget, it also happened in Mexico, that makes it even more special ”, he expresses with emotion.

Those semifinals in Acapulco were accompanied by a quarterfinal in Irapuato, a round that perhaps would have been more than that if the circuit had not been suspended. “Mentally it was a very difficult situation, I was playing well, I felt very comfortable, I noticed that I was going in a good direction. At the same time, I noticed that after my week in Acapulco, then Monterrey and later in Irapuato, little by little I was mentally exhausting myself. The break helped me a little because I had to go home, sit down and reflect on all the good things that happened to me and eliminate all the negative things from the past ”, he analyzes with perspective.

The coronavirus arrived at the sweetest moment for Renata, currently number 189 in the ranking, but that success in her country is what keeps her alive now, eagerly waiting for everything to return to normal. “The most important thing is to take care of the mental aspect, we need to be charged with patience. At the end of the day, nobody knows what our next tournament will be, so it is difficult to find the daily motivation in our work. That has to come from within, like this until everything improves with the passing of days. In fact, I’m glad that everything that happened in Acapulco happened at the beginning of the year, that will help me stay motivated for the rest of 2020”, Sentence.

