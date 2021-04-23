Renata Notni, the new conquest of Diego Boneta

After months of rumors about her romantic situation, it has finally been confirmed that Diego Boneta Y Renata notni they are together. Last weekend, the couple of the moment posed for the cameras of a Mexican magazine and that was how they made it clear that they were in a relationship. That first posed together took place hours before the premiere of the second season of Luis Miguel, the series, where the actor plays Luis Miguel himself.

The only clues about Diego and Renata’s romance is that a few weeks ago they went on vacation to Punta Mita, an exclusive tourist spot in Mexico off the coast of the Pacific Ocean. Although they did not share photos in which they appeared together, they did so separately on their networks. In addition to this, they were caught at the Mexico City airport before heading to the beach.

Regarding Diego’s new love, we know that she is a beautiful and young soap opera actress with more than 10 years in the middle of the show and that her face is one of the best known on the small screen, we recently saw her in El Dragón with Sebastián Rulli.