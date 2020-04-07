At 25 years old, Renata Notni She has become one of Mexico’s favorite youth actresses, thanks to her talent and beauty. That has led her to be the image of different brands, both makeup and clothing.

Now, the green-eyed actress posed very sensual wearing a sporty set of top and animal print leggings, which revealed her toned figure, achieved thanks to her perseverance in exercise.

Renata has more than two million 700 thousand followers in her account Instagram; meanwhile the second season of the series “The Dragon”, which she stars in, will be released in Netflix April 17.

