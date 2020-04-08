With more than two million 700 thousand followers in Instagram, Renata Notni It is consolidated as one of the most attractive young actresses, especially after starring in the series. “The Dragon”, which has been very successful through Netflix.

The 25-year-old actress asked her followers to stay home dressed very suggestively, with sports leggings and a pink top. Through her social networks she has been very emphatic in promoting the recommendations during the quarantine.

Renata already has a career of more than ten years, and started with co-starring roles in soap operas like “Sea of ​​Love” Y “Love neighborhood”. He says he does not have surgeries and loves to go on a trip, although at the moment he cannot do it; what he likes most about his physique are his eyes.

