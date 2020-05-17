“I feel good and I am very happy,” said Renan Lodi, Brazilian international side of Atlético de Madrid, yesterday, back to training and “one hundred percent” ten days after his positive for COVID-19, with the infection already resolved after two negative and consecutive PCR tests 72 hours apart and again in contact with the ball, the grass and individualized work, like the rest of his teammates, at the Ciudad Deportiva de Majadahonda two months later.

“I am very happy to do my first training and to see my teammates. I feel good and I am very happy. I am one hundred percent. Very happy to see all the people here. It was a little difficult to stay home for two months , a very long time, but now I’m fine, I am one hundred percent and doing the training, “he said at the end of the session in statements provided by the Atletico club.

You are back to team dynamics. In the second round of yesterday’s Atlético morning session in the sports city, Lodi returned to the playing fields in a group of six men, completed by José María Giménez, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Saúl Ñíguez and Thomas Partey, according to the images provided by the club, and that they trained with the safety distance in a delimited field.

He was the only footballer left to join the training. “Last week it was positive in a completely asymptomatic state. We proceeded to immediate isolation, as determined by the Ministry of Health in these cases,” said Óscar Celada, a doctor at Atlético de Madrid.

“And taking into account that we have known Renan’s medical history in the last two months, we considered that it was a peculiar case. This was reported to the laboratory; we maintained permanent contact with the laboratory medical advisor, who recognized that it could be a peculiar case, and the action protocol was established in the case of a positive that marks the Professional Soccer League, “he added.

“A first PCR test was performed, which was negative and was repeated 72 hours later, also negative, and as the protocol indicates, it can be incorporated into training sessions, because it is considered to be a confirmed case of resolved infection,” Celada said. .

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.