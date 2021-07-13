Renaissance

A year late, but UEFA has been able to crown a football monarch. Despite all the problems that the pandemic brought, the highest governing body of European football was able to hold the Eurocup, which ended with a tense final at Wembley, between England and Italy, which culminated in the triumph of what was the best team of the tournament .

The Squadra Azzurra entered the great event with a 27-game streak without defeat, in addition to a string of games without conceding a goal, which lasted until Austria scored them in overtime of the round of 16 match. And although that streak was cut by the Austrians, the strength of the group made up of coach Roberto Mancini and his unwavering belief in the project that began in 2018 resulted in Sunday’s title.

Not everything was easy after the first phase that they sailed without turbulence, winning all three games. Then came the direct elimination duels, starting with the aforementioned against Austria. It would follow the excellent match against Belgium in the quarterfinals, in which Italy was much superior in much of the commitment played in Munich, playing brilliant football at times.

But two more tests would be missing, the very tough semifinal against Spain, in which the Italians for the first time were not the protagonists of the duel, needing penalties to advance; and the final against the English, in which for the first time they were down on the scoreboard in the Euro, and in which once again the executions from the eleven steps defined the winner. The second phase was very difficult for the new European monarchs. Four very complicated games, in which they were put to the test not only in terms of the game, but also in the mental and physical. Italy confirmed to me why I saw them as one of the favorite teams: they have excellent defense, team play, a style clearly established by the coach, good players and the ability not to depend on a single man to score goals (seven players different scored in the tournament).

In recognition of the coach of the Nazionale, it should be mentioned that, after being left out of the World Cup in Russia, in what meant the worst setback for Italian football in decades, he achieved this historic triumph. Because, in addition, we must not forget that Italy did not even advance to the second round of the last two World Cups in which they participated, after being champions in Germany 2006; the recent results were far from what is expected from Italy. In three years he has managed to instill a winning mentality, established an offensive style and managed to form a fraternity within a group of players that was not always so close.

This triumph signifies the rebirth of Italian football. It strengthens the already solid project with Mancini, who signed a contract extension before the Euro until 2026, and places his team among the favorites to lift the FIFA Cup in Qatar.

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.