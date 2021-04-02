REN incorporates LUNA and Solana to its platform and reaches 3,000 million dollars in market capitalization

Ren’s renewed focus on decentralized finance (DeFi) has been demonstrated in the recent addition of new tokens on the platform.

While DeFi and non-fungible tokens have increased in popularity and use, there is a need for interoperability between networks. Many of the networks still operate on Ethereum (ETH), which has high gas fees.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Ren (REN) was launched to provide the interoperability needed to power the DeFi and NFT industry.

On March 31, Ren stated on Twitter that the interoperability-focused protocol is now supported by Fantom (FTM) and Solana (SOL), which are the latest tokens added to the platform.

Ren has now admitted three tokens in the past week. This has also led to a 40% increase in the price of REN, with users of the supported tokens indicating more interest in the Ren ecosystem.

The blockchain space has seen an increase in DeFi and NFT projects, leading to an increase in the need for interconnection. With a project like REN, the entire crypto and DeFi ecosystem will improve transactions and operation on the blockchain network, according to REN.

REN price rises

Ren started the year on a high as the cryptocurrency market consolidates. However, decentralized finance has grown rapidly and unexpectedly. It has given the protocol the ability to carry tokens to other blockchains. There is a clear shift in blockchain technology as various fintechs try to find their way around Ethereum’s scalability issues.

However, the token started to rally on January 28 after the announcement that Dogecoin (DOGE) could be adopted on the Ethereum platform using renDOGEbridge. The company’s association with Binance, as well as the collaboration with Alameda, are well documented. They have opened the door wide to more users.

Ren has expanded its ecosystem with DeFi products such as BaggerDAO, PankakeSwap,

RenVM has performed well when it comes to market capitalization, totaling $ 3 billion at the beginning of last month.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by registering with our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account