Remy Gardner’s final triumph

06/20/2021 at 1:17 PM CEST

Australian Remy Gardner claimed an unquestionable victory in the Moto2 German Grand Prix that took place at the Sachsenring circuit and in the one that the Spanish Arón Canet (Boscoscuro) and the Italian Frame Bezzecchi (Kalex) have accompanied him on the podium.

The australian Remy Gardner (Kalex) added his third consecutive victory of the season by winning the Moto2 German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring circuit and leaves all his rivals in the provisional classification of the world championship after the mistake of his teammate, the Spanish Raul Fernandez.

Practically from the same start, from minute one, Raul Fernandez Y Remy gardner they escaped from all their rivals and the fight for victory seemed like it was going to be “a matter of two”, but an error by the Madrid native in the fifth lap in the form of a fall, left his rival’s path to victory clear and to increase their advantage in the provisional of the World Cup from 11 to 36 points.

They did not fail or Raul Fernandez (Kalex) nor the Australian Remy gardner (Kalex), who took the lead, relegating the Italian to third place Fabio di Giannantonio, which established the worst scenario for their rivals as the two members of the Aki Ajo KTM team immediately began to put land in between with their rivals.

In just one lap, the leading duo had achieved more than eight tenths of a second ahead of the third-placed, the Spanish. Xavier Vierge (Kalex), ahead of the Italians Marco Bezzecchi (Kalex) and Fabio di Giannantonio.

With fastest lap record, Remy gardner commanded the race in the second lap to prevent his teammate from setting an unattainable pace even for him, while his pursuers were already almost two seconds away, and a little further behind, the Spaniard Aron Canet (Boscoscuro) rose from the tenth to the fifth position, within the pursuing group of the leading duo, in which there was not another of the hopefuls for victory, the British Sam lowes (Kalex).

Remy gardner he chained two consecutive fast laps to definitively sentence a race that, except for unforeseen circumstances, the two teammates were going to play.

One of the unpleasant surprises of the Moto2 race was the fall of the rookie Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro), who fell at turn three and shortly after, a lap later and in the same place, was on the ground Raul Fernandez, leaving only his Australian teammate at the head of the race, who had almost five seconds over his rivals and whose victory would further consolidate him in the provisional of the World Cup.

In the chasing group of Remy Gardner highlighted the “escalation” of Aron Canet, who on the fifth lap was already second, ahead of Xavier Vierge, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio say Giannantonio Y Jorge Navarrese, among others.

Augusto Fernandez (Kalex) was the next “victim” of the race, crashing at turn twelve, after a “touch” with the Brit. Jake dixon (Kalex), without damage to his physical integrity but to morale and the motorcycle, which could not continue, in addition to the fact that the incident was investigated by the Race Direction after it.

Slowly, Remy Gardner consolidated its third consecutive win of the season, as did Aron Canet did the same with the second place, while by the third they began to define their options Bezzecchi, Say Giannantonio, Vierge, Navarrese, Ai Ogura, Marcel schrotter Y Sam lowes, very spare from a truly disappointing start to the competition.

The race no longer had any history because Remy gardner consolidated the first position with solvency, as did Aron Canet in the second, while the third place after an intense fight fell into the hands of the Italian Marco BezzecchiXavier Vierge who was sixth, he went through the floor on the last lap, turn one, which Jorge Navarrese, which was ninth, went up to seventh position when the Japanese also fell Ai Ogura, with what Albert Arenas (Boscoscuro), the 2020 Moto3 world champion, was eighth and for the first time in the top ten of Moto2, with frames Ramirez (Kalex) ninth and Alonso lopez (Boscoscuro) twelfth, for the first time in points in Moto2.