Remy Gardner leads the KTM one-two once again

06/06/2021 at 3:49 PM CEST

Adrià Leon

After two races disputed with many falls, Moto2 arrived already warned, both because of the fragility of the track -especially in turn 10- as for the championship leader, who was not going to concede any ease to his rivals. The australian a great outing took place to start pulling the group,

A couple of two laps needed Remy Gardner to force their rivals. After the first arreón, they only endured Raúl Fernández -the shadow of his teammate- Bo Bendsneyder, Xavi Vierge and Marco Bezzechi. From behind, Canet led the chase until it went to the ground, giving way to Augusto Fernández and Ai Ogura, who began to stay in no man’s land. Important men like Di Giannantonio, Lowes, or Schrotter They could not keep up with the rhythm of the head and were lagging behind, always within the Top10.

In the queue of the platoon, the guests Keminth Kubo and Piotr Biesiekirski began to lose steam with respect to the last group of riders, having a heads-up already common in the Moto2 category of the FIM CEV Repsol.

As the laps went by, Remy and Raúl began to catch a few meters over their three pursuers. The Madrilenian managed to surpass his boxing rival at the end of the straight and led the race before reaching the final stage. Behind, Xavi Vierge overtook the Dutchman in the fight for the podium. Bezzechi would also do the same, who was hooked on Petronas smelling the podium. Bendsneyder, the two Marc VDS riders, Ogura, Garzó and ‘Diggia’, closed the Top10 in a test with very few incidents. Mind you, the last turns they brought the statistics closer to what had been seen in Moto3 and MotoGP. First Ai Ogura and Lorenzo Dalla Porta, who were having a very solid career, and then Di Giannantonio and Garzó, who they were lucky not to hurt themselves after getting hooked hard at the end of the straight.

With three laps to go, Remy returned the overtaking to Raúl at the same point, and it was to leave. The Australian was keeping an ace up his sleeve and took a few tenths of the hat that took him almost two seconds away from his partner, that could only secure the silver. Behind, crucial podium for a Xavi Vierge that he had been having a hard time for a long time. Bezzechi and Augusto Fernández closed the Top5. Good role of Jorge Navarro (11th) and Albert Arenas (12th) to add several important points.

A deserved and just victory for Australian Remy Gardner, who leaves Montmeló even more leader. The # 87 was the great dominator of the whole weekend and he just confirmed it with the icing on the cake in Sunday’s race. Double for Aki Ajo’s team, who continues to be the lord of the season in Moto2.