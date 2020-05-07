The management of ArcelorMittal and the representatives of the workers tried yesterday to close an agreement to apply a file of temporary regulation of employment (ERTE) for productive causes related to Covid that would affect more than 8,200 employees in Spain, of the that more than 5,000 work in Asturias. Chased away the specter of layoffs, the negotiation ran aground in the setting of a remuneration supplement that would be added to unemployment benefit.

Company and unions had agreed last Monday to extend the consultation period by two more days, until yesterday, to try to reach an agreement on the conditions of the ERTE for economic, technical, organizational or production causes related to the effects economic consequences of the pandemic, the processing of which does not necessarily require an agreement between the parties. The videoconference meeting began at 5:00 pm and as of press time, it had not yet concluded.

According to different sources of the negotiation, the main obstacle to closing the agreement was the setting of the remuneration supplement. Initially, ArcelorMittal proposed a one-year ERTE for all its staff in Spain without any type of salary supplement to add to the unemployment benefit (70% of the regulatory base), not even those linked to holidays and extra pay. In its initial approach, the company also put on the table the possibility of layoffs and of leaving in the air the investments planned to modernize the Asturian plants (mainly the renovation of the blast furnace “A”, which is currently stopped by production adjustments. ). Those claims were parked before the possibility of an agreement on the ERTE. In addition, the steel company also agreed to apply a salary supplement to add to the unemployment benefit. However, the amounts raised by the company yesterday afternoon (which included holidays and extra payments) were far from the claims of the union organizations, which demanded that the amount be as close as possible to the ERTE supplement that ArcelorMittal had in force. since 2009 and that guaranteed more than 90% of the worker’s salary.

Arcelormittal argues that the group’s problems in Spain predate the pandemic (they are linked to factors such as the pressure of steel imports from countries outside the European Union, the increase in the prices of CO2 emissions, the ” high “energy costs in Spain or the results of the last auctions of the electrical interruptibility service) and that the effects of the coronavirus crisis have been added to them, so it needs adjustment mechanisms beyond those agreed, such as This was the case of ERTE, which had been active in the company since 2009 and which was used for production cuts and work stoppages.

Following the coronavirus crisis, the steel company submitted an ERTE due to force majeure, which the labor authority rejected as not justified. His second option was ERTE for economic, technical, organizational or production causes linked to the economic effects of the pandemic. In this case, unlike force majeure, the company does not save 75% of contributions, but workers do not lose future unemployment benefits either, as is the case in ordinary ERTEs.

Despite the coronavirus crisis, there are ArcelorMittal workshops that have a significant workload, as is the case with the tinplate lines (which manufacture raw materials for canning containers, whose demand has grown with the pandemic) or the rail train, which in recent months has obtained important contracts. This same week, the Administrator of Railway Infrastructures (Adif) published the award to ArcelorMittal for the supply of a new rail for the needs of works, repairs and spare parts of the Spanish railway network of general interest for an amount of 35 million euros and a term of execution of three years. A contract that joins others linked to the expansion of the high-speed network.

