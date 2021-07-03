Removing Wisdom Teeth May Improve Long-Term Taste Function

07/03/2021 at 12:01 CEST

Despite being one of the most feared dental procedures, the extraction of the wisdom teeth Now add another advantage to your list.

A study from the University of Pennsylvania has found that removing wisdom teeth improves the ability to taste.

It may interest you: Do women clean their teeth more than men?

Specifically, these patients who underwent the intervention had improved their taste function decades later to have surgery.

A chemosensory study

The experts evaluated the data from 1,255 patients who had undergone a chemosensory evaluation at the Pennsylvania Center for Smell and Taste.

Among them, 891 people they had made a wisdom tooth extraction about 10 or 20 years ago and another 364 had not had this surgery.

Is olfactory and taste test It contained five different solutions of sucrose, sodium chloride, citric acid, and caffeine.

The scientists asked the participants to test a sip of each solution, rinse their mouths with the liquid and then discard it.

The subjects were then required to indicate whether the solution had a taste sweet, salty, sour or bitter.

The results were clear: the group that no longer had a wisdom tooth outperformed precision to the control group in each of the four flavors.

Thus, the research finds that people who have their wisdom teeth removed experience a improvement in your taste buds long-term.

In addition, they suggest that this improvement, on average, is quantified between 3 and 10 percent of its taste capacity.

But why does it happen?

According to the authors, there are two possibilities that could explain this improvement.

First, damage during extraction to the nerves of the taste buds in the front of the mouth can release inhibition of taste buds from the rear of the mouth, increasing its sensitivity.

Second, hypersensitivity after surgery such as wisdom teeth has been well documented in other settings.

There is evidence from animal studies that chewing gradually accentuates the neural responses of irritated tissue, which can lead to a hypersensitivity long-term.

However, experts reiterate that they are hypotheses and that more research is needed to check these premises.

“It is a fascinating finding that deserves further investigation to better understand why it improves and what it can mean clinically »explains Richard L. Doty, lead author and director of the Center for Smell and Taste at the University of Pennsylvania.

More Advantages of Wisdom Teeth Extraction

Wisdom teeth are the last molars to appear, they do so when the mouth is already formed, so there is little space to house them.

Thus, many dentists choose recommend extraction from the wisdom teeth to the slightest sign that they are beginning to grow.

The first advantage is elimination of pain in cases where the grinding wheel is half in-half out and cannot continue to come out due to its position.

This circumstance gives rise to a pathology known as pericoronitis that causes inflammation and pain, and that is only definitively solved with the extraction of the tooth.

This already offers a good reason for the patient to decide to undergo wisdom tooth extraction.

I also know eliminates the risk of tooth decay or infection future teeth in the wisdom tooth or neighboring teeth.

The position of wisdom teeth make proper hygiene difficult so dirt is retained that can lead to cavities or bone loss in the tooth itself or in the neighboring one.

On the other hand, the risk of the wisdom tooth developing cysts is eliminated or cause reabsorption of neighboring tooth roots.

Another important reason to remove a wisdom tooth is the fact that avoid that its bad growth causes a deviation in the rest of the pieces dental

Therefore, it is not only acting on that wisdom tooth, but on the health of the whole mouth in general.