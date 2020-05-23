We will explain how to successfully remove the Zoom application from your computer. But first, you should know that this video conferencing app has two major security problems for users of Mac computers.

First of all, uninstalling the application in the usual way does not remove it from your system; this is why by installing Zoom, you are actually installing a persistent web server that can be used to reinstall the application without your consent.

Why is it a serious problem? Because a hacker can send you an invitation link to a meeting embedded on a web page. It can even send it to you by email that “addresses” Zoom; even if you have removed it.

This action links you to a conference call and by default your webcam will be on, which could create some awkward moments depending on what you are doing.

The best way to remove Zoom app successfully from your Mac

There are two main solutions to this problem, which various security researchers have described in recent public disclosures. All this about the vulnerabilities of Zoom. As a first step, you need to access the Zoom video settings and enable these settings: “Turn off my video when joining a meeting.”

Similarly, you can enable this setting through your Mac’s Terminal, if you want to be conceited. You just have to run one of these two commands.

1.- Turn off your webcam by default only for your local account.

defaults write ~ / Library / Preferences / us.zoom.config.plist ZDisableVideo 1.

2.- Turn off your webcam by default for all users of your Mac.

sudo defaults write /Library/Preferences/us.zoom.config.plist ZDisableVideo 1.

The best solution would be to uninstall the Zoom app completely, which means to eliminate the persistent web server that has fallen on your system. To do this, you will have to open the Terminal of your Mac and execute these two commands.

First, run this command to get the process ID or PID from the web server: lsof -i: 19421.

Then run this command and enter the PID where the text is in the square brackets: kill -9 [número de proceso].

Now, you need to find the ~ / .zoomus directory on your Mac and delete it completely.

Finally, to make sure that this server is not reinstalled on your system for any reason, run these two commands in Terminal on your Mac:

rm -rf ~ / .zoomus

touch ~ / .zoomus

And of course, remove the Zoom app like you would any app you want to uninstall.

You can use browser-based applications for web meetings

Most of the main web video conferencing services such as Zoom, Lifesize, WebEx, among others, allow you to join the conferences through your browser. While you can install an application on your computer, there is little reason to ignore the best browser-based approach you’re using.

You should not install an application on your system that you may not need or in the case of Zoom, one that comes with a lot of security breaches. In most situations, you can still do everything you can in the meeting. But you should never do something that compromises your safety and that of others.

If you must have something other than a browser-based experience, consider installing the web meeting service app on your iPhone or Android device. This way, you can successfully remove the Zoom application without worrying about where you are going to do the video conferencing.

This means that you will have to find a place to hold your mobile or tablet device when you start the meeting, but at least you are not going to install any malicious software on your main computer.

Zoom will release a security update

Zoom will release an update that will remove the annoying web server from Mac versions of your software. If you want to keep Zoom installed on your system, make sure you are updated to the latest version of the app. It is an easy thing to do, since the next time you load the app, you will receive a Zoom message. Zoom has released a message of what to do when the aforementioned update arrives.

1.- Delete the local web server completely, once the Zoom client has been updated, since Zoom has stopped using a local web server on Mac devices. Once the patch is implemented, users will be prompted Mac users in the Zoom user interface (UI) to update the client. Once the update is complete, the local web server will be completely removed on your device.

2.- Allow users to manually uninstall Zoom: The company is adding a new option to the Zoom menu bar that will allow users to manually and completely uninstall the client, including the local web server.

Once the patch is implemented, a new menu option will appear that says: “Uninstall zoom.” Clicking on that button will remove the app entirely from the user’s device along with the user’s saved settings.

