The chroma is one of the best inventions of the history of the audiovisual. Both cinema and television have benefited from this technology that, from a simple blue or green canvas, allows you to customize the background of a set. You will have seen it in a multitude of series and movies to make it appear that there is something that is not really there, or on television to show graphics or weather maps.

Chroma is also frequently used on the internet. Some of the most popular youtubers already have their own set with chroma to personalize the background and thus show images or complementary information. What’s more, you can yourself buy a chroma set For a small price.

But if you can not or do not want to use chroma and you need a bottomless video, you are in luck, since the technology has evolved so much that it is already possible remove background from video or animation by software.

Similar to the magic wand of Adobe Photoshop but for videos, from Germany we get Unscreen, a free service with a paid version that, directly from the Web, allows upload videos or animations and keep what you have recorded except the background. So you can include other funds through video edition.

As simple as uploading your video in format MP4, WEBM, OGG or MOV or your GIF and Unscreen animation will do the rest. The tool is 100% automatic, so you don’t have to tell it where the background is, as it happens with other image editing solutions.

At the moment, once the conversion is done, the resulting video can be downloaded in GIF format or in animated PNG. In case you want to get a video in another format, you must use a video converter.

As for the duration of the video, this tool is intended for short videos such as GIF. Hence, it only processes the first 5 seconds. If you need to process more video you will need to do it in parts or subscribe to its paid version once it is running. This professional version will also offer more save formats, HD quality, etc.

As a curiosity, those responsible for this tool are the same who created Remove.bg, an online app to erase photographic backgrounds.

Definitely, Unscreen is an amazing solution for remove backgrounds from a video and thus create videos or GIF animations with personalized backgrounds from the same image.

