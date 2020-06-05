There are many ways to remove background from photos, but few are as fast and versatile as the PhotoRoom app offers: crop close-up of images almost instantly. It is valid for portraits and objects; with the option of obtaining artistic photographs thanks to the large number of templates PhotoRoom offers.

Portraits are the type of photography that most dominates social networks, not in vain they represent the best representation of ourselves. And often taking a simple selfie isn’t enough, too you have to decorate it so that it stands out from the rest. For example, cutting out the portrait from the background to add different compositions, layers or gradients. This process, which could be complex on the iPhone, becomes easy with the PhotoRoom app, a complete automatic tool for editing photos.

PhotoRoom is one of the best background clipping apps

Imagine that you did a portrait and you are not convinced by the background. You would like to precisely crop it and superimpose it on a sky, in front of a building or apply a gradient color to highlight the portrait. Well, just open PhotoRoom, choose the portrait option, load the image and add a layer with the image you want to overlay. The application will have automatically cut you out of the background with total precision.

The cropping process is done automatically and flawlessly, even by zooming in on the edges of the portrait: PhotoRoom is almost magical. It is enough to choose a type of image among all the available ones (portrait, mercy, square …) or to select a style predefined by the application (profile image, magazine …), PhotoRoom takes care of cutting out background people or objects; opening the door to the application of all kinds of artistic templates, also commercial.

PhotoRoom works perfectly, gets professional results and has no cost to cut the background, nor for a good part of the predefined designs. Yes, apply a watermark that can only be removed with the app subscription: 3.33 euros per month or 39.99 euros per year (offers 3 days free). HD export is also blocked from subscription. The mark remains at the base of the photo, so it can be cut without major problems.

Photo Room on iPad

The application offers an excellent service if you are looking for cut the background of your photos accurately, automatically and efficiently. With the basic options you have enough for most uses.

PhotoRoom

Remove the background from your photos in seconds with PhotoRoom, an impressive editing app for iOS