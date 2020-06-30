There are several natural and home remedies to take care of the skin and thus, gradually eliminate the great chemical products that have always been sold in pharmacies and markets and can end up damaging us.

A homemade face mask it is one of the simplest ways; Depending on its ingredients, it can help perfectly with any imperfection that we want to eliminate. If you are looking brighten and rejuvenate your face, the cornstarch and the honey they are your allies.

Honey provides a antiseptic effect, same that eliminates and prevents the appearance of acne. In addition, it is excellent for exfoliate the skin, keep the skin healthy and hydrated; it also helps regenerate cells and is ideal for treating scars.

On the other hand, cornstarch prevents and reduces wrinkles due to its antioxidant properties and its vitamin E content. It works for Oily skin being a natural astringent.

You will need to: 2 tablespoons of cornstarch, 1 tablespoon of honey, 10 drops of almond oil and 1 egg white. First, place the ingredients in a container and mix until you have a homogeneous mass; then add the drops of almond oil and stir slowly.

To apply it, put the mask on your face and massage in the form of ascending circles. Leave to act for 15-20 minutes, then remove with plenty of water. You can use it up to twice a week to be natural.