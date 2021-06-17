Remove hormones from water by sunlight?

Certain substances, such as steroid hormones, have the ability to pollute water even in the minute concentrations that are usually present in the water they pollute. The latter causes them to be classified as “micropollutants”. These substances contaminate bodies of drinking water in all parts of the world and constitute a significant threat to human health and the environment, even in minute quantities. In particular, four steroid hormones, estrone, estradiol, progesterone, and testosterone, can cause biological damage in humans and wildlife. With conventional water treatment technologies, sewage treatment plants cannot find or remove micropollutants.

Until now, there were no water treatment technologies that were easily adaptable to large-scale use, outside the laboratory, that would remove micropollutants efficiently and sustainably.

Andrea Iris Schäfer’s team from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) in Germany has developed a new chemical process to remove hormones from water. The process is based on the use of a photocatalytic membrane and visible light. Through photocatalysis mechanisms, it transforms polluting substances into potentially safe oxidation products.

The chemical breakdown of steroid hormones and the filtration of other micropollutants can be done in a single module. With this process, it is possible to filter 60 to 600 liters of water per square meter of membrane in one hour.

The new process removes micropollutants using a photocatalytic membrane and visible light. (Photo: Markus Breig, KIT)

In tests, the scientists were able to reduce the concentration of estradiol, the most biologically active steroid hormone, by 98%, from 100 to 2 nanograms per liter. This means that the system is already very close to reaching the value of one nanogram per liter, which is the goal pursued by the European Union, as stressed by Schäfer.

The next goal of the research team is to further optimize the photocatalytic process and adapt it to a larger scale. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)