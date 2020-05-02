The social network Facebook removed from its platform an ad targeting category for users that it identified as being interested in pseudoscience after a report highlighting how it was being used to market conspiracy theorists.

The company removed the category after The Markup discovered that Facebook’s ad portal included 78 million users in the category, according to the Tech Crunch portal.

The pseudoscience category is a particularly negative aspect for Facebook as it has long failed in its efforts to prevent its platform from becoming a vehicle for conspiracy theories and has claimed that it is cracking down on advertisers seeking capitalize on disinformation during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement to TechCrunch, the company reconfirmed the move. “This category of advertising interest should have been removed in a previous review and we have removed it,” said director of product management Rob Leathern. There was never a good time to run junk science ads, of course, but the problem has come to a head in the past few weeks and months as COVID-19 has become a massive hotbed for dangerous conspiracies and cures.

Also, as Zuckerberg pointed out in an article last week, the popular theories the company put forward include notions that “drinking bleach cures the virus or that physical distancing is not effective in preventing the spread of the disease.” It’s unclear (beyond the obvious ad revenue answer) why Facebook continued to offer the category until it was mentioned about it.

Other ad networks and social networking sites have struggled to stop the spread of misinformation. Twitter recently added 5G-related conspiracies to its COVID-19-related targeting list, while Google has just announced that it will extend its ID verification for its ad systems.

