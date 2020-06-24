If you had an accident in your white or colored clothes and the coffee has stained your favorite garment, do not stress, here you will find the infallible trick to spot it and continue using it without problems.

Coffee stains on clothes can ruin one of our garments, however you have no reason to panic since here you will find a couple of tricks that will allow you to spot your favorite shirt.

With this trick you will have no more stains and you can continue enjoying a delicious coffee.

What do you need?

For stains on milk white garments For stains on egg colored garments

How do you do it?

White garment: Leave the garment with the coffee stain overnight to soak in milk and then wash in the washing machine as you do with your clothes.

Color garment: In the same way you must leave the colored garment to soak, only in this case you must do it with an egg diluted in a cup of water, after the day of soaking, introduce it in the washing machine and wash in the cycle of your preference.

The result will be a garment without stain ready to wear and without traces of the shadow that you thought would leave you without a garment in your closet.