Remote work will increase productivity after the pandemic

(Bloomberg) – The great work-from-home experiment brought on by the pandemic has divided opinion in companies and sparked endless debates about whether employees work as efficiently from the kitchen table as they do from the office.

A new study concludes that telecommuting actually makes us more productive.

According to the study, the rise of work from home will increase productivity in the US economy by 5%, mainly due to savings in commuting times. The results suggest that the rapid adoption of new technologies amid the pandemic will deliver lasting economic gains, helping drive the low productivity that has long plagued global growth.

Not everyone is a supporter of remote work. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. CEO David Solomon has called the new deals “an aberration” that the investment bank will “correct as soon as possible,” arguing that it is especially crucial for new recruits to absorb Wall’s culture. Street.

In contrast, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the prospect of hiring engineers away from Facebook Inc. has opened up new talent pools, and many employees will continue to work remotely after the pandemic, with salaries more in line with their new locations.

The study surveyed more than 30,000 American workers to assess whether the deals that began as an interim solution will last once the infections have subsided. The research revealed that 20% of full working hours will be done from home after the pandemic, compared to just 5% before, but far less than at the height of the crisis.

The results come as companies around the world continue to announce work-from-home deals and reduce office space. HSBC Holdings Plc announced that it will remove the executive floor from its London headquarters, Canary Wharf, converting the private offices of senior managers into client meeting rooms and collaboration spaces. Twitter Inc. has said that its employees can continue to work from home permanently.

The experience has exacerbated racial and economic disparities in the United States, as many of the lowest-paying jobs, in food preparation and other essential industries, cannot be performed remotely, which could put these workers in greater numbers. risk of contagion by covid.

The benefits of working from home “will fall disproportionately on highly educated and well-paid people,” the study notes.

