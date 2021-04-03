Remote work threatens the future of New York

15 minutes. The explosion of remote work caused by COVID-19 threatens the future of the world’s large business centers, led by New York, where a significant proportion of workers are never expected to return to their offices and where large companies are already opting for reduce or abandon their spaces.

One year after the start of the pandemic, only 10% of Manhattan office employees returned to their regular jobs, according to a survey released this month by The Partnership for New York City, a coalition that brings together many of the big city-based businesses.

The companies surveyed predict that by September, when there are more people vaccinated, around 45% of the staff will have returned to the office.

Meanwhile, large New York employers expect slightly more than half of their workforce to continue working remotely in the future.

To rent

Many large New York companies are betting on this remote work revolution, or at least embracing it, and are already taking steps to adapt.

This is the case of JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States, which employs more than 20,000 people in its New York offices. Although it was not officially confirmed, according to The New York Times, the entity plans to implement rotations where employees work in the office or remotely.

JPMorgan Chase, in fact, put on the market a space of about 65,000 square meters that it rents in the financial district of lower Manhattan, the largest space offered for sublease in the entire city.

And it is not the only one, because according to The Wall Street Journal other companies such as Salesforce or PricewaterhouseCoopers are also trying to place offices that they have rented.

Leaving these spaces is not always easy, since rental contracts are usually for ten or more years. Nevertheless, the trend is already clearly noticeable in office stock and prices, which fell in double digits nationwide.

In total, there are now more than 9 million square feet of office space on the market in Manhattan right now. This is a 37% increase from last year and larger than all the Los Angeles, Atlanta and Dallas offices combined, according to The New York Times.

Consequences for all

The decline of the office as the center of New York economic activity will not only affect the Manhattan cityscape. This also poses a serious threat to the future of the city as a whole.

The municipal coffers, already badly hit by the pandemic, they can lose up to $ 2.5 billion in the next fiscal year in property tax collection, one of the great financing channels of the New York City Council and which depends to a large extent on commercial real estate.

This is pointed out by the estimates of the municipal authorities, who want to prevent this from becoming a reality by promoting the return to the offices.

To set an example, Mayor Bill de Blasio decreed that all City Council employees return to their posts on May 3. This measure will directly affect some 80,000 people who have been working from their homes since the pandemic broke out.

According to De Blasio, it is a “powerful message” about the reopening of the Big Apple and your “full recovery.”

“Businesses are seeing that it is time to go back,” explained the mayor, highlighting progress in vaccinations against COVID-19 as a key element.

Rethink the city

Meanwhile, many see this crisis as an opportunity to rethink the city and end some of the problems that have plagued it for a long time, be it the concentration of jobs in areas such as Midtown Manhattan, the exorbitant housing prices, the poor condition of transport services or the excessive role of the automobile in urban planning.

The pandemic has been a “reminder that the city is not Midtown Manhattan, it is the residential neighborhoods and that is what matters,” explained this Thursday at a colloquium organized by the Manhattan Institute, Columbia University professor Rohit Aggarwala .

Alain Bertaud, researcher at the Marron Institute of New York University, pointed to the positive effect that a reduction of the space dedicated to offices and its conversion into housing can have, helping to reduce prices and bringing a new generation to areas of the city that now they are not affordable for young people.

Transport it can also be among the beneficiaries, according to Aggarwala. He believes that the transition to a model in which a majority of employees will not go to the office daily will allow to respond to the problem of congestion on the roads and the overflow that was seen in the subway during rush hours.

The era of remote work, journalist Henry Grabar opined, can benefit New York and appeal to those who have always dreamed of living there.

“The fundamental package of services, quality of life, living without a car … the things that New York offers and that no other American city offers remains unique,” he said.