Madrid, May 22 . .- Generalized distance education, from one day to the next, due to the health crisis, has meant the need to give classes “online” and do the tests in the same way, for which they require security systems that do not allow tricks by students.

From remote surveillance to handwritten tests, two relevant universities, one public and the largest in Spain in the number of face-to-face students, the Complutense de Madrid (UCM), and another private, CEU San Pablo, tell Efe what systems they have implemented to ensure that, in their case the university students, the traps have no place.

At UCM they have been using remote digital media in teaching for a long time, their Virtual Campus started in 2003 and there is an “intense activity of innovation” on the part of professors, highlights the Vice-Rector for Technology and Sustainability of Complutense, Jorge Gómez Sanz.

For the exams they have not incorporated new technologies, but they have taken advantage “to the maximum” of the capabilities that they already had.

The question of security to avoid impersonation of students is resolved in oral tests, since they are carried out using videoconferencing tools where the identity of the student can be verified.

In non-oral tests, “we propose different active and passive mechanisms for identification,” says Gómez.

Among the passive measures is informing students that the access codes are personal and non-transferable and that discovering the transfer may be subject to disciplinary proceedings. This transfer is monitored by the Computer Services.

SCANNED MANUSCRIPT TESTS

“Another passive measure is the possibility of handwritten tests in which the student sends a scanned handwritten text to our Virtual Campus,” he specifies.

And within the active measures is the identification of the students using elements of image capture, “as long as the family environment is not invaded”.

In cases where this was not possible, and the teacher considers it pertinent, they have made recommendations for the use of individual interviews to guarantee authorship in sending content.

In the continuous evaluation, the teachers have already defined up to 428 questionnaires that will be filled up to 25,000 times by the students, without counting the final tests.

“In one hour it is easy for more than 400 students to be connected at the same time doing this type of tests. We have prepared for more than 8,000 simultaneous students,” he stresses about the ordinary exams.

Teachers are trained with specific step-by-step guides, with recommendations on the identification and follow-up protocol for an individual test, action guides for cases that may occur during the test and with continuous weekly sessions for solving doubts from the end of March.

Jorge Gómez adds, however, that technologies “do not solve everything” and that they believe that it is “more realistic” to give recommendations for safe uses of the tools, an enumeration of casuistics that can be given, instruct the student and trust the judgment from teacher.

Iñaki Bilbao, vice-rector for Internationalization and Digital Transformation at CEU San Pablo University, recalls that “in 48 hours” they went from giving face-to-face training to “online”.

“A leap that we have successfully made thanks to our anticipation, by incorporating digital transformation into our strategic plan, our teachers’ training plans to prepare them in teaching methodologies,” he explains, “online assessment systems, and alliances with the best technology companies. “

For two years the CEU has been committed to digital transformation and for this reason they have been able to respond “to this great challenge”.

For evaluations and exams they have a remote surveillance tool called “Respondus LockDown Browser”, which has had a percentage of more than 97% of express acceptance by students.

In addition, evaluation tests and alternative exams are planned in case of inability to use it, mainly through oral exams that can even be carried out via mobile phones using the “Blackboard Collaborate Ultra” tool.

IDENTITY FRAUD

“From a massive point of view, we have been working with remote surveillance programs for three months,” he says, although they have been exploring it for more than a year, especially those aimed at international students.

In order to avoid identity theft, the remote surveillance or “proctoring” technology implemented in its universities carries out a complete student identification process.

A short video recording and a photograph of the student are made, as well as an identification document of the same, in order to confirm the identity of the student taking the exam.

This tool allows the capture of the image and the space where the student is solving the exam, as well as the sound, throughout the duration of the test, so that it can be reviewed by the teacher.

From the CEU, the purpose of the remote surveillance tool is to be able to guarantee the academic integrity and legitimacy of the evaluations and exams.

In all CEU Universities (Valencia, Madrid and Barcelona), around 17,000 undergraduate students will take their exams “online”.

In Madrid alone, around 7,000 students began their online exams on Monday, May 18. Over a period of approximately two months, they estimate that nearly 120,000 exams will be carried out at the three CEU Universities before the end of the course, not counting postgraduate studies.

Pilar Rodríguez Veiga

