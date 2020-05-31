About half of students in public schools in São Paulo access online classes; the percentage of students from private schools who are able to keep in touch with the school and teachers should be slightly higher, but not much. When we consider private schools, we generally think of large and better known schools, but most of them are small, are located in neighborhoods, receive students from the neighborhood, charge low monthly fees and are lacking in technological resources and teacher training.

Well, but if at least half of the students are continuing their studies remotely, This means that thousands of families are dealing with this novelty. And it has not been easy for parents to accompany their children in this endeavor. So it is good to clarify some points.

Students have performed the famous distance education (EAD)? No: they are trying to learn from their technology-mediated teachers. They quickly created ways to keep their students studying, in general turning classroom teaching into remote. A distance education methodology is not built overnight: it requires specific training for teachers, for example.

EAD offers remote tutors that students can turn to when they face doubts or difficulties in certain topics, performs work that occurs simultaneously with students and teacher in real time – the so-called synchronous activity – and also asynchronous activities, that is, those that do not occur at the same time, in addition to distributing the content to be taught in different platform designs and environments. It’s a big difference!

So, is home schooling, or homeschooling, that the kids are practicing? Neither! In home education, children are not enrolled in school and, therefore, there is no participation in school. Only parents, relatives or even the professionals hired by them are responsible for the learning of the family’s children.

Having clarified the fact that students are studying and carrying out school tasks in an emergency situation, that is, often with the provision of improvised jobs, what can families do to help their children?

How to keep the child attentive to video lessons, which can last more than an hour? How to force the child to stay connected in school activities? How to help with tasks?

Many families are lost in this situation; schools too, since they do not always remember that it is not possible to offer the same teaching previously planned and charge the same learning from students.

To give you an idea, a quick survey on my social network page in which I had the collaboration of many mothers and fathers who told how school education is going on during this period, I will mention some narrated examples. There are high school students taking up to 9 hours of classes per day; children aged 3 (3!) taking classes at least once a week and twice when they are 5 years old; and children from 9 to 12 years old who spend the morning watching classes and still receive homework.

Calm down, my people! In this way, we will end up driving families and students crazy. Can you remember that they are stressed, anxious, distressed, insecure and afraid of the pandemic? The account of so much work and so many charges on them will come later, you know?

And, as if that were not enough, there are schools taking tests in this period. What can we evaluate in this context? The student’s learning, his adaptation to remote teaching and the strategies that the school created? Or will we assess whether the methodology created by the school is adequate? This last alternative is the best possibility.

Will children learn as they did before? Probably not. Some will learn at a different pace, others will not be able to focus their attention to learn everything that their potential would allow and still others will bravely resist the help of their parents. But – surprise! – some will learn a lot more!

Let’s remember: the basic school lasts 12 academic years, my people. A few months less – two, three or even six – will not compromise the life of any student.

Are your child’s schoolwork disrupting his family and personal life? Talk to the school, present the situation without turning the baiana and ask for suggestions. This is a good time to recreate the school-family partnership on other bases.

Is your child unable to pay attention to classes? Know that at school this also happens, with the difference that there is a pedagogical framework there, and not at home. Can other children in the same room do it? Remember that children are different, which does not mean that they are worse or better at learning.

In short: do not stress, nor stress your children with remote school life.

