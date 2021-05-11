remote play with PS5 controllers is now possible

Remote Play, also known in Spanish as “Remote Play for PlayStation”, is a Sony app that allows stream from our console to a mobile device, to the PC or a Mac. Until now, this system was only compatible with the DualShock controllers (aka the controllers of PlayStation 4), but Sony has confirmed that, from now on, iOS users will be able to play with the DualSense and take advantage of the functions thereof.

In other words, iOS device users will be able to connect their PlayStation 5 controllers to Remote Play to, if they are playing a compatible title, access features such as the adaptive triggers. The “drawback” is precisely that for now they only work in Remote Play for iOS. On Android you will have to continue using the DualShock.

Using the DualSense remotely

As detailed on the official Remote Play website, to access the service on Android you need a device with Android 7 or higher (almost any smartphone today will meet this requirement) to play with on-screen controls. To connect the DualShock 4 via Bluetooth you will need Android 10 or higher.

On iPhone and iPad, you can play with touch controls on any device with iOS 12.1 or higher, with a DualShock 4 on any terminal with iOS 12 or higher and with the new DualSense on devices updated to iOS 14.5 or higher. That does not mean that everything works 100%, since some elements, such as the haptic system (the vibration) and the audio output, are not yet available.

That is, iOS users will be able to take advantage of the adaptive triggers, which is undoubtedly one of the most interesting features of the PlayStation 5 controllers, but they may experience problems with vibration. We will have to wait for Sony to implement these options. Regarding the connection requirements, Sony recommends a minimum of 5 Mbps and ensures a better experience with 15 Mbps. Remember that, for now, Remote Play is not compatible with mobile data.

Finally, it should be noted that to access Remote Play it is necessary have a physical console at home. After all, it is a system that streams the video game played on the console to another device. The app, of course, is completely free and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the App Store, depending on whether we use Android or iOS.

