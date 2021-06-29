Remote control water drop | Science and Technology News (Amazings® / NCYT®)

Is it possible to quickly roll a drop of water on a surface, guiding it towards the chosen direction, stopping it in the place and time that we want, as many times as we want, and without having to touch it?

Previous attempts to control the movement of individual liquid droplets have relied largely on special platforms. For example, on a surface that has one section more hydrophobic than another, water will spontaneously move away from that area and flow to the more hydrophilic side. External stimuli, such as heat or light, were also used to direct the movement of liquids. But the fluids in these systems tend to move at a slow speed, and their movement cannot be stopped at the will of the user during the process. In addition, these techniques often require difficult-to-find materials and instruments and are therefore limited primarily to laboratory use.

Yifan Si’s team from Hong Kong City University in China designed a new device using a tiny iron ball with an extremely hydrophilic surface. When inserted into a drop of water, the ball, which is about a millimeter in diameter, draws the water around it, so that it envelops the ball and follows it wherever it goes.

The team placed the water-wrapped bead on an extremely hydrophobic surface. By moving a magnet below the surface, the researchers made the hydrophilic ball, as well as the water droplet attached to it, move in any direction they wanted and stop at any time they decided. The ball could circulate at a speed of up to 2 meters per second without losing the water adhering to its surface.

The drop of water (with an iron ball inside) wandering between obstacles. (Photo: Yifan Si)

Although the 1 millimeter bead can only carry one drop, the capacity of the system can be improved by increasing the surface area of ​​the bead. The researchers experimented with a 2-millimeter ball and found that as it followed the movement of the external magnet, it could carry up to a milliliter of water with it.

The team also tested the system in reverse, placing the water drop and ball below the surface and the magnet on top. The magnet above the surface managed to attract the iron ball, and the large surface adhesion force between the ball and the water prevented the drop from falling, despite gravity. In the inverted system, the drop of water with the iron ball inside could continue to move, although at a speed of 2 centimeters per second maximum.

The research team presents the details of their experiments in the academic journal Cell Reports Physical Science, with the title “Bioinspired magnetically driven liquid manipulation as micro-robot.” (Source: NCYT from Amazings)