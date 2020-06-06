Managing the music player of your Android mobile from today will be easier. The latest update of the application Your phone for Windows 10 and Companion of Your phone for Android brings as a novelty the music remote control.

This is a functionality that had already been released for Insiders in build 19619 last April and now it comes to all users.

Music remote control comes to your phone

It has never been so easy as now connect your Android phone to your Windows 10 PC. With this new functionality already available you can have the remote music control of your phone.

These are the actions you can take:

View and interact with the audio applications that are played from your smartphone. The details of the audio title track are displayed and remain synchronized with what is played on your phone. Control your tracks from your PC, including play, pause, previous / next.Change between multiple sources using the drop-down menu in the audio player.

All the applications that support multimedia controls in your Android notifications They are supported by this new feature that will allow you to move forward, backward and pause the music on your mobile from your Windows 10 PC. Some of the compatible apps are:

SpotifyPandoraAmazon MusicGoogle Play MusicYouTube MusicXiaomi MusicGoogle Podcast

Please note that applications such as YouTube and Audible currently do not support this functionality. It is also important to know that some audio applications support the option “Previous track” and others the option “Rewind track”. This will depend on the audio application you are using.

Music Remote Control Requirements

A PC with Windows 10 October 2018 Update or later. However, they always recommend updating to the latest version; specifically, to the May 2020 Update.Android phone with 7.0 or higher.Your phone version for Windows 10: 1.20051.93.0 or higherYour phone’s Companion version for Android: 1.20051.113.0 or higherShow audio currently playing from my phone it will be enabled by default in Your phone app settings if Notifications permissions are granted Individual audio apps require notification permissions granted on your Android phone. Activate them through Android settings> Notifications> select audio app> Turn on notifications.

If you do not already have your Android phone connected to your Windows 10 PC, download both applications now and in a few minutes you will have your notifications, photos, messages and music remote control of your Android mobile in Windows 10.