Chivas is celebrating its 114th anniversary today, but this time the celebration will be different, with no hugs in the stands, no singing on the outskirts of Verde Valle by the chivahermanos. It is an atypical party, far from the field, without a hobby in training or at the Akron Stadium, due to the measures of social isolation by COVID-19, but for an institution like Guadalajara there are no impossibilities and they managed to stay close to yours.

The leadership of the Flock, led by Amaury Vergara, among many activities that they bring to the day with the eLiga, as well as other actions due to the coronavirus pandemic in which the Chivas players and players also participate helping by doing social work, this One day they will have many surprises for their fans on the cyber field, as pointed out by the commercial and marketing director, Olimpia Cabral.

“We started with activities for a few days and we were adding more until this May 8. We remember the greatness of the team, the history of the institution with the titles, talks with some legends, we have virtual sessions to share, among other surprises that you will learn about on this day of the big celebration ”.

The Chivafest is one of the activities that is part of the celebrations for the 114th anniversary, in which champions from previous years have been, such as last Monday, when Martín “Pulpo” Zúñiga, Ignacio Vázquez and Alberto Coyote, three of the players who lifted the title in 1997.

Another time Joel Sánchez, Claudio Suárez, Camilo Romero and Gustavo Nápoles had connected, who told any number of anecdotes that lived when they were also champions in 97. Gonzalo Pineda was also in virtual chat, like Héctor Reynoso and Omar Esparza.

Although the League and training are suspended due to the pandemic, Chivas will not fail to celebrate its 114-year history today.

Objectives of the projects by COVID-19

Let no one be left without a job.

The creativity team will continue to present projects to help the community at large.

Be inclusive with companies that want to participate and are not part of Chivas.

Provide guidance to the general population on medicine, nutrition, physical and creative activities.

That the children in Chivas find a motivation with the different activities.

That all people in the Health area return home safely and recognize their work.

FIGURE

250

They are the people of Chivas who work in all activities; 70 are from the creativity, communication, marketing and digital team, the others from different areas

They support with social work

In the search to support in these difficult times by COVID-19, the president of Chivas, Amaury Vergara, from the first moment indicated that he had to think about the Mexican, giving him support regardless of which team they support, and Olimpia Cabral threw out to run several projects with different benefits.

“We have had the opportunity to bring company to those who need it most emotionally. For example, there are some institutions for the elderly who do not have a visit and are alone, this is coordinated with the institutions so that the players can accompany them and talk with them, they tell them anecdotes ”.

In addition, the Tapatian leadership has supported with pantries, giving Omnilife products to those most in need, as well as medical guidance, psychological consultation, among other aspects. The COVID-19 for many was a disgrace, but in the fold they took it as an opportunity to make themselves present to society with support in different aspects.

“It is incredible the energy that we bring, the disposition of the work teams, the men’s and women’s, because they want to participate in all the activities. Reading club, visits to institutions to talk with older adults and others, ”said Olimpia Cabral.

They don’t forget mothers

They were an important part of the title that Guadalajara obtained in 2017 under the tutelage of Matías Almeyda, now they are in different teams in the MLS, but that does not prevent them from celebrating a further anniversary of Chivas at a distance, and both Rodolfo Pizarro and Carlos Fierro expect return someday.

“It was important, because when I arrived a lot was expected of me and I had a certain amount of pressure, but the title helped me a lot. I hope to return to Chivas one day, to become champion again, “said Pizarro.

“I have always said it, I was born a chivahermano and I will die a chivahermano. I always support Chivas in the country I am in, ”said Carlos Fierro.

Just as they celebrated Children’s Day last week, in the fold they do not forget the queens of the house, and on May 10 they have a celebration ready, so Olimpia Cabral said, excited because she assured that it will be a challenge to do something different by COVID-19.

“It seems to be a sad day because of the isolation issue, but we are working hard to make it special, as it was on April 30 with the children. We are ready, coordinated with sponsors. Here everyone is welcome, we add up and we are with the 114th anniversary that you will see today, as well as on May 10th, all united by the same objective ”.

Chivas has a calendar that has been activated according to the special days, now everything is focused on the 114th anniversary and immediately on May 10, Mother’s Day.

In addition, amid social isolation from the coronavirus, the Red and White Board of Directors has implemented a campaign in which they provide safe transportation for medical personnel, in coordination with the Ministry of Health.

JL

.