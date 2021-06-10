Remodel her bathroom with $ 77 in cents and goes viral on TikTok

Watch the most viral TikToks in 2020 1:43

(Cnn in Spanish) — TikTok’s popularity exploded during the covid-19 pandemic, and one of the trends that were observed – aside from dancing – was DIY projects like those shared by Jordan Darian, who went viral on TikTok.

Darian, known under the user @ladyjordania, is a woman from Los Angeles, California, who describes herself as an artist and DIY’er (which in Spanish translates as a person who does crafts). In mid-2020, Darian started sharing videos about the transformation of his home and without a doubt his masterpiece is his guest bathroom. This video so far has accumulated more than 22 million views and 3.7 million likes.

Darian painted the walls, changed the lighting, put up wallpaper, and spent 16 hours placing pennies all over the bathroom floor. In its popular video, which has the caption “US $ 77 that no one will be able to spend again,” the tiktoker shows a brief version of the remodeling process, accompanied by an audio that talks about the shortage of coins in the United States that occurred in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the success of his TikTok, Darian provided more details about his 7,700-cent masterpiece, noting that – in addition to costing him 16 hours of work – he invested $ 300 in epoxy resin.

Among the thousands of comments that exist in the video, one user highlighted the presence of a 1943 dollar cent, a rare copper coin that can be worth up to US $ 85,782. The 1943 copper penny “is the most famous mistake coin,” according to Heritage Auctions. Faced with the possible error of having drowned this peculiar penny in resin, Darian responded with humor.

Another user asked if using pennies on the dollar as decoration was an illegal act, to which Darian replied with a bit of sarcasm, and showed the first answer in Google searches indicating that it was not illegal.

For its part, although the US Department of the Treasury does not promote the “coloring, plating or alteration of the currency” and there are criminal penalties for anyone who fraudulently alters the currencies, “there are no penalties against such activity unintentionally. fraudulent ”.